Shop 5 of Spring’s Biggest Trends Via Bloomingdale’s Friend’s & Family Sale

Spring is officially here and there’s no better time to purge your closet and make room for new items. That said, Bloomingdales is currently having a big Friends & Family sale — offering 25 percent off tons of shoes and running now through April 15.

Here, FN rounded up a selection of footwear perfectly aligned with 2018’s spring trends, from bold Crayola brights to cowboy-inspired booties. Scroll through to shop our picks for the season.

1. Western Boots

The Western trend has been building for several seasons and at Paris Fashion Week this year, cowboy boots seemed to rule the runway. Take on the style with these cool white leather studded boots courtesy of Marc Fisher LTD.

2. Futuristic Sneakers

Everyone appears to be sporting futuristic kicks these days, from Hailey Baldwin in Louis Vuitton’s new Archlight shoe to Kendall Jenner modeling Adidas’ new Arkyn sneaker. Get the look with these green-yellow Kendall & Kylie pull-on sneakers featuring a chunky white sole.

3. Bold Hues

Hop on the rainbow bright trend with these bold, red block-heeled pumps by Salvatore Ferragamo, now marked down for less than $200.

4. Mules

These creamy off white leather See by Chloé mules boasting a stacked stud detail heel are simply perfect for spring. Pair them with jeans and a basic T-shirt and you’re good to go.

5. Curvy Heels

Embrace the curvy heel trend and slip into these chic Brian Atwood bubblegum pink patent leather kitten heel sandals.

