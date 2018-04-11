These New Socks Are Perfect for CrossFit Athletes

CrossFitters, take note: There is a new sock line on the market made with you in mind.

The Swiftwick brand has launched a collection of performance socks, called Flite XT, that have been crafted specifically for intense cross-training exercises.

Swiftwick Flite XT no-show sock for cross-training. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The medium-cushion socks feature a number of high-tech features, including the brand’s AnkleLock weave technology, which provides stability and support.

But the biggest game changer in the socks is the nanofiber used in the heel and forefoot. Dubbed GripDry, it has micro treads, which improve traction and keep athletes from slipping in their shoes during lateral movements. And the socks also boast Swiftwick’s signature Olefin fiber, a synthetic material known for its ability to wick moisture — an essential asset when working up a sweat.

The Flite XT collection consists of two heights: no-show and crew. The no-show style (offered in blue, gray and pink) is priced at $19.99, while the crew (in black and pink) retails for $23.99.

The socks are available now on Swiftwick.com and also will be stocked at specialty stores such as fitness, run, bike and outdoor shops.

Swiftwick Flite XT crew sock for cross-training. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Tennessee-based Swiftwick has been producing made-in-the-USA performance socks for 10 years, and it caters to a range of activities, including running, cycling, hiking and golf.

However, the Flite XT marks a pointed effort on the firm’s part to target the fitness community.

Brand president Chuck Smith said in a statement, “As functional fitness trends continue to rapidly grow, our longtime running and cycling consumers are participating in multiple activities beyond their traditional routines. … With the Flite XT, I sincerely believe our team has delivered the best cross-training sock ever developed, and we’re excited to expand Swiftwick into the fitness market.”

