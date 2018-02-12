7 Love-Themed Socks That Make the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts

Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York socks.
We’re just two days away from Valentine’s Day — the holiday where we express our adoration for one another with flowers, cards and candy hearts. But we love the idea of gifting a pair of printed (or in some cases bejeweled) socks — they’re both fun and functional. That’s why we rounded up the best love-themed socks to wear Feb. 14 and every day after.

1. Happy Socks Valentine’s Day Gift Box

This matching heart-covered hipster-and-sock box set from Happy Socks is 40 percent off.

happy socks valentine's day gift box

2. TeeHee Valentine’s Day Heart and Love Crew Socks

Get a six pack of V-day crew socks for under $20, courtesy of TeeHee. Keep all for yourself and share with friends.

TeeHee Women's Valentine's Day Heart and Love Crew Socks

3. Kate Spade New York Hearts 3-Pack Crew Socks

Say yes to this playful three-pack of printed and patterned love-themed socks from Kate Spade New York.

kate spade new york hearts crew socks set

4. Plush Thin Rolled Fleece Socks

Cozy up to these pretty bubblegum-pink heart-patterned fleece socks by Plush.

Plush Thin Rolled Fleece Socks

5. J.Crew Trouser Je’Taime

Fall in love with these pale pink ‘Je t’aime’ crew socks from J. Crew.

j.crew trouser je t'aime socks

6. Hue Embroidered Heart Ankle Socks

For the minimalist: These understated $7 socks by Hue featuring a singular heart design and a red and pink striped trim.

Hue Embroidered Heart Ankle Socks

7. Rihanna x Stance Cold Hearted Socks

Shop RiRi’s badass $125 Cold Hearted burgundy socks featuring decadent handsewn jewels.

rihanna stance cold hearted socks

