7 No-Show Men’s Socks That Aren’t Boring

One of the hottest sock styles on the market right now is the one you never see: the no-show.

The perfect choice for loafers and sneakers, no-show socks provide essential cushioning and moisture management. And because of their invisible nature, they don’t distract from the footwear.

But that doesn’t mean no-shows should be dull. While many styles come in basic black and nude, brands also offer more-playful looks, featuring stripes, polka dots and even novelty prints. After all, if no one sees your socks, what’s the harm in having a little fun with them?

Below are several nonboring no-shows for men.

1. Pair of Thieves Earth Orbit No-Shows

Though Cash Warren is best known as the husband of Jessica Alba, he’s also the co-founder of Pair of Thieves and has brought to the world this set of space-inspired breathable-mesh socks.

2. Corgi Intarsia Cotton-Blend No-Shows

Based in Wales, Corgi has been making socks since 1892, but their designs have a modern slant, including this scull-and-crossbones style.

3. Stance Evans No-Show Socks

Go secretly bold with this bright red Stance style that also features all-important silicone grippers inside the heels, as well as a seamless toe closure and arch support.

4. Richer Poorer Havana Sock

Dreaming of tropical locales? Take your feet to a faraway destination with Richer Poorer’s floral-patterned Havana style, which comes as a two-pair pack.

5. Bombas Striped No-Show Sock

This striped no-show is a new addition to the Bombas collection and features arch support and a thicker cotton for a plushier feel. And as always, Bombas donates a pair of socks to charity for every pair sold.

6. Fun Socks Shark No-Shows

The Fun Socks brand, which launched this spring, is the brainchild of legwear guru Isaac Ash and emphasizes bold patterns and prints such as this shark motif.

7. Paul Smith Bright Spot Socks

Who says polka dots are just for girls? Paul Smith embraces the playful pattern on this low-cut Italian-made no-show, accented with a bright pop of orange.