Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Wears to Bed — And She Can’t Sleep Without It

Kim Kardashian made waves over the weekend at the Create & Cultivate women’s summit in Los Angeles when she opened up during her panel discussion and shared what exactly wears to bed.

With the conversation touching on her relationship with her rapper-turned-designer husband Kanye West, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she knew ‘Ye was “the one” when she discovered that they both like to be warm and toasty while they sleep.

“I sleep with the heat on… 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night,” she said. “The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, ‘OMG, I met my soulmate.’”

Snapchat – KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 28, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

After stepping out for dinner with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, wearing never-before-seen Yeezy Season 7 blue PVC pumps, the 37-year-old mom-of-three showed off her bedtime attire in a Snapchat video from Tokyo Wednesday night.

“Okay, when I did my Create + Cultivate interview, you guys like died that I sleep with the heat on, and in a robe and socks, but yes I do,” Kim can be heard saying in the short clip.

“I cannot sleep unless I’m warm and cozy,” she adds while revealing that she had on beige Yeezy Adidas Calabasas ribbed socks paired with a fluffy white robe.

Yeezy Mud Rat 500’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Shop Kim’s socks and keep your toes cozy all year ’round.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Debuts Pink Hair With These Sultry Unreleased Yeezy Snakeskin Stompers