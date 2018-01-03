The 6 Top Socks To Keep You Warm This Winter For Men and Women

It’s time to swap out your ankle socks for those cozy, calf-covering sets. Winter is here, and as the East Coast prepares for heavy snow and something called a “bomb cyclone” in the coming days, it’s important to keep feet warm in subzero temperatures.

For many companies, it’s all about the Merino wool fabric and its natural heating and cooling abilities and comfort. With the power to have excellent breathability and moisture control, Merino wool is usually your best bet when it comes to keeping warm all winter long. But, there are others companies that also offer options with benefitting insulation features.

Shop these sock brands below that’ll be sure to keep you warm enough this winter.

1. Warrior Alpaca Old School Ragg Wool Striped Socks



Available for men and women, the natural alpaca yarn, which is wool free and hypoallergenic, provides thermostatic insulation to keep feet warm and dry.

2. Icebreaker Socks Men’s Hike Heavy Crew Socks

These socks are ideal for trekking in colder weather. Featuring Merino wool, your feet will stay safe even if it gets wet due to the Merino’s natural ability to resist bacteria and odor, manage moisture and maintain comfort.





3. Darn Tough Vermont Mountaineering Micro Crew Extra Cushion Socks

For those less-than optimal snow days, these socks are durable enough for the harsh elements, yet feature a “put it on, forget it’s on” feel.



4. Uniqlo Women’s Heattech Line Sport Socks

Uniqlo’s Heattech technology works with your body to generate heat and retain it through moisture-wicking fabric. Heattech is available in socks for both men and women, along with tops, bottoms and accessories.





5. Smartwool Outdoor Heavy Over-The-Calf Socks

Made with Indestructawool technology, these socks are meant for high performance on all levels of activity.





6. Heat Holders Sleeperzzz Ladies Solid Lounge Socks

For those days when you cozy up by the fire, these thick thermal socks are ideal for lounging around the home. The socks also include non-slip grippers to provide better traction indoors.





