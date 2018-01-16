There are few items that see immediate success across both the street-style scene and social media the instant they drop. At the moment, the criteria to guarantee a viral hit are as follows: if the item in question is 1) from a buzzy label, 2) encompasses more than one trend, 3) evokes feelings of nostalgia and 4) beloved by influencers.

The Gucci Rhyton sneaker from the cruise ’18 collection checks off all four. After months of being available for preorder, the chunky “ugly” sneaker is finally up for grabs. Gucci is one of the buzziest luxury labels around (it saw an incredible 49.4 percent jump in organic sales in its third quarter) thanks to creative director Alessando Michele’s vision, which revived the 97-year-old house.

The shoe not only feeds into logomania (the brand’s drop of trademark-laden tees and hoodies were also insanely popular among the street-style crowd), but with its bulky silhouette and exaggerated thick sole, it runs firmly in the “ugly” sneaker crowd, accompanied most famously by Demna Gvasalia’s now-sold-out Balenciaga Triple S style and Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas shoes. (If you’re keeping track, that’s two trends.) For the nostalgia factor, stamped across the side is a vintage Gucci logo that’s inspired by prints from the ’80s.

And while the celebrities technically have not worn the $820 retro-inspired sneaker, we bet they will soon — a similar Gucci Rhyton version was most recently spotted at the fall ’18 shows during Men’s Fashion Week at Pitti Uomo. So we suggest buying a pair for yourself before they sell out.