5 Wedding Sneakers Perfect for Brides Who Hate Heels

Looking to ditch your heels for your big day? Well, keep reading. You’ve come to the right place.

Wearing statement sneakers on your wedding day doesn’t have to be a faux pas. While many brides-to-be opt for opulent stilettos for their wedding days, others look for comfort when it comes to walking down the aisle. Plus, a majority of brides cover their shoes with their gowns, so why not be comfortable?

Heels can ruin your entire event if they cause you pain, so stay grounded with a pair of kicks. (And for those who want the best of both worlds, sneakers couldn’t be a more perfect choice for the dance floor.)

Here’s a roundup of sneaker options that will give you style, comfort and individuality all in one shoe.

1. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sequin High-Tops

Keep it classic with a pair of Converse. These silver sequin high-tops offer enough pizzaz for your wedding day, while also keeping you comfortable.





2. Alexander McQueen Croc Embossed Lace-Up Sneaker

Go all-out in these girly, metallic shimmery pink laceups from Alexander McQueen.





3. Gucci New Ace Low-Top Sneaker

Keep your look in the luxury realm with Gucci sneakers. These will complement any white dress with their added floral detailing and simple silhouette.





4. Puma Phenom Satin EP High-Top Trainers

This pretty high-top sneaker is delicate enough for a wedding but offers athletic appeal. Featured in pale pink with satin laces, the shoes offer cushioned insoles for all-around ease.





5. Keds For Kate Spade Triple Decker Glitter Sneaker

If Keds is your go-to brand, you’re in luck. The brand has officially launched its bridal collection in partnership with Kate Spade New York. The collaboration offers nine different styles, including popular Keds silhouettes, such as the lace-up Champion and the Triple Decker platform slides. The line also features wedding-appropriate detailing including lace, pearls, sparkle and floral appliqués.





Want more?

The 5 Best Wedding Sneakers for Men

The Best Wedding Flats to Shop for Now: David’s Bridal, Nordstrom & More