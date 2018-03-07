How to Get Exclusive Versions of Vince’s Uber-Popular Blair Sneaker

Five years ago, the Vince brand debuted a casual slip-on sneaker called the Blair, just as the athleisure trend was picking up steam. Now, in a fashion world where kicks are an essential wardrobe item, the brand is celebrating the huge success of this style.

According to Vince and its footwear partner, Caleres, the companies sell on average about 1,000 pairs of the Blair per week, for a grand total of nearly 300,000 pairs since its debut.

“I have seen so many successful shoes over the years, yet it’s rare for one to achieve icon status. The Blair, however, is the exception,” said Jay Schmidt, division president of Caleres Brand Portfolio.

While the first Blair styles launched with neutral-toned leathers, suedes and fabrics, the series has since expanded with a range of patterns and colors. And for the sneaker’s fifth anniversary, Vince has created a special collection of six limited-edition looks that debuted today with top select retailers, priced at $195 retail.

Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur, who joined the brand last year, said, “These anniversary styles will feature unique fabrics, textures and finishes that we believe will resonate with our devoted Blair fans.”

The brand partnered with Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and Shopbob for the special launch — each store will have its own exclusive versions of the Blair. And the Vince retail stores and website are offering their own unique look.

Scroll down for links to buy the limited-edition kicks:

Blair Multicolor Woven Cotton

Blair Gold Perforated Leather

Blair Rosegold Perforated Leather

Blair Blue Brushed Metallic Leather

Blair Woodsmoke Brushed Metallic Leather