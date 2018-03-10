Taylor Swift Reappears for a Romantic Hike With Her Boyfriend in Camo Nike Sneakers

Taylor Swift out and about in the Big Apple.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have stayed under the radar these past few months, but all eyes were on the celebrity couple as they reappeared for a romantic hike in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday. Though it’s been a while, the duo looked stronger than ever, and they couldn’t keep away from each other.

Even when it came to their looks, they coordinated in gray tops. However, Swift switched things up with her footwear, trying to blend in with the trail by wearing camouflage Nike sneakers. Alwyn, on the other hand, kept things more simple with a classic black pair of trainers.

We’re here for Swift’s unique shoe choice and hope she continues to find creative ways to wear the popular but difficult-to-style print. Sadly, there was no trace of them after their outdoor date, but we were able to track down the singer’s stylish kicks. You can grab the nude and camo shoes on eBay for $199.99, which may be pretty steep, but at least you’ll be able to twin with the pop star.

Scroll through below and get a closer look at the Swift-approved sneakers.

Buy: Nike Air Max London Linen Trainers $199.99 buy it

