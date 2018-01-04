Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Show Off Matching Monochrome Looks and This Sneaker Trend

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick step out for dinner in Los Angeles.

After ringing in the new year with a romantic getaway to Aspen, Colo, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted leaving dinner in Los Angeles last night rocking head-to-toe matching ensembles.

Black and white was the color scheme for the night, with the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie sporting a black printed Chrome Hearts zip-up hoodie over a sports bra paired with sleek black semi-sheer leggings and Reebok “Club C 85” sneakers.

The model accessorized with sleek black frames and a Bvlgari “Serpenti Forever” black calfskin leather bag.

As for Disick, the 34-year-old father of three stepped out in matching white kicks with black Adidas drawstring track pants with and a black hooded sweatshirt.

This is not the first time the jet-setting duo have rocked matching looks, from Nike Air Force 1’s to all-black outfits at Art Basel, it’s become normal for them to rep similar outfits.

Moreover, this outing follows the couple celebrating 2018 at the 1 Oak New Year’s eve weekend pop-up in Aspen with newly engaged couple Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka as well as Rita Ora and “Real Housewives” stars Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards.

