Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers

Sofia Richie is undoubtedly one of the trendiest fashionistas around. She even wows us with her look for a simple trip to the nail salon with her pal Lottie Moss.
Yesterday, the duo was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills, Calif., salon in matching looks. They both had on black jumpsuits, but it was Richie who delivered a skillful high-low look. She had on a $725 Nili Lotan military-inspired one-piece suit, which she wore with $496 Balenciaga sunglasses and a $2,400 Bulgari mini top-handle bag.
The part that made her outfit extra impressive was that on top of all the star’s expensive articles of clothing, she decided to go with the Reebok’s popular $70 Club C sneakers. It’s proof that you don’t have to spend big bucks to feel like a million.
At the same time, not all affordable kicks work with luxe designer styles. The sneaker giant’s sophisticated low-cut silhouette is sophisticated and sleek, making it a versatile option no matter what you put on. Plus, the fresh white color is a fashionable classic that balances out and elevates all looks. If you’re looking for new sneaks for the spring, this 100 percent needs to be on your shopping list.
Want more?
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Show Off Matching Monochrome Looks and This Sneaker Trend
Sofia Richie Flattered Her Legs in Nothing but a Slick White Blazer and Strappy Black Pumps