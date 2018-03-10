Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers

Sofia Richie is undoubtedly one of the trendiest fashionistas around. She even wows us with her look for a simple trip to the nail salon with her pal Lottie Moss.

Yesterday, the duo was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills, Calif., salon in matching looks. They both had on black jumpsuits, but it was Richie who delivered a skillful high-low look. She had on a $725 Nili Lotan military-inspired one-piece suit, which she wore with $496 Balenciaga sunglasses and a $2,400 Bulgari mini top-handle bag.

The part that made her outfit extra impressive was that on top of all the star’s expensive articles of clothing, she decided to go with the Reebok’s popular $70 Club C sneakers. It’s proof that you don’t have to spend big bucks to feel like a million.

At the same time, not all affordable kicks work with luxe designer styles. The sneaker giant’s sophisticated low-cut silhouette is sophisticated and sleek, making it a versatile option no matter what you put on. Plus, the fresh white color is a fashionable classic that balances out and elevates all looks. If you’re looking for new sneaks for the spring, this 100 percent needs to be on your shopping list.

