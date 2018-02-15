The Sneakers Worn by the 10 NBA All-Star Game Starters

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us.

With the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles and the Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Game on Friday, the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest and the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday and the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the weekend is packed with excitement.

Below, you’ll find a shoppable round up of the kicks you can expect to see on the feet of the starters in the NBA All-Star Game, which pits Team LeBron (James) against Team Stephen (Curry).

1. LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15

For an NBA record 14th consecutive time, LeBron James will start in the NBA All-Star Game, and he’ll also captain his own team in this signature style.

Nike LeBron 15 Nike

2. Paul George: Nike PG2

In place of injured big man DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George will start for Team LeBron in his second Nike signature sneaker.

Nike PG2 Nike

3. Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate

Anthony Davis has been known to wear a handful of Nike sneakers on the court, but his likely go-to is this Air Max Dominate model.

Nike Air Max Dominate Nike

4. Kevin Durant: Nike KD 10

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 10 sneakers receive the All-Star treatment with this multicolor style available now.

Nike KD 10 Nike

5. Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving and James will become teammates once again as Irving wears this limited-edition Kyrie 4 style.

Nike Kyrie 4 Nike

6. Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4

Sharpshooter Stephen Curry will be laced in his latest Under Armour Curry 4 sneakers, which are available now in styles such as this red colorway.

Under Armour Curry 4 Under Armour

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe AD

Although he’ll reportedly receive a signature sneaker in the future, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s go-to model as of late is the Nike Kobe AD.

Nike Kobe AD Nike

8. DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe AD

Another player that favors the Kobe AD is Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

Nike Kobe AD Nike

9. Joel Embiid: Adidas Mad Bounce

For his first-ever NBA All-Star Game, Embiid will likely wear the Adidas Mad Bounce sneakers.

Adidas Mad Bounce Adidas

10. James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 2

Harden will play for Team Stephen in his just-released Adidas Harden Vol. 2 sneakers.

Adidas Harden Vol. 2 Adidas

Want more?

Jordan Brand to Release Drake’s New OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand Debuts NBA All-Star Weekend Releases Including Limited-Edition Shoes and Jerseys

Here Are LeBron James’ Nike Sneakers for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game