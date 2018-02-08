Selena Gomez’s Goes to Church in On-Sale Sporty Sneakers With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have dates just about everywhere, but they’re also known for meeting up at church. Last night, the couple was spotted on their way to a Hillsong Church service in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a pair of casual looks that were cozy, but well-coordinated at the same time. As we approach spring and the unpredictable weather is getting to you, look to these two for major style inspiration.

The former Disney Channel star opted for a striped vintage tee and frayed black high-waisted pants. However, her clean pearly white Puma sneakers are what caught our attention. We’re fans of the simple design and subtle gold detailing of the brand’s logo.

The platform of the leather shoe also wasn’t too high or overwhelming and was only around an inch. Plus, now that they’re on sale for $50, now is the time to get a pair if you don’t have some already. To avoid drawing any attention to themselves, the Biebs accompanied Gomez with his hood up and black sweatpants. If they keep this up, we may not even notice them at their next outing.

Puma lace-up round toe sneakers. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Puma Lace-Up Round Toe Sneakers $49.99

