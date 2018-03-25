7 Pastel Women’s Sneakers to Wear All Spring Long

Believe is or not, spring is in the air. The first day of the season officially came and went last Tuesday, and despite snowy weather on the East Coast, there’s no denying that warmer days are right around the corner.

That said, to get into the spirit of the season, why not treat yourself to a fresh pair of pastel kicks? Mother Nature is bound to grant our wishes for sunny skies and balmy breezes if we’re sporting cute sneakers that scream spring. To shop for yourself, keep reading.

1. Nike Air Max 90 LX Sneaker

You simply can’t go wrong with these dreamy pale pink classic Nike Air Max 90 LX featuring a luxe-feeling faux fur upper and suede insets.

2. Dr. Scholl’s Original Collection ‘Scout’ Slip On Sneaker

For something simple-as-can-be, slip into these comfort-minded sneakers featuring a removable Memory Fit Foam insole courtesy of Dr. Scholl’s in this pretty lavender colorway.

3. APL Athletic Propulsion Labs’ ‘TechLoom Phantom’ Sneaker

Made from stretchy mesh with an integrated neoprene collar, these mint green kicks boast an ultracomfy sock-like fit for the ultimate workout.

4. Vans Old Skool Sneaker

Trade in your black and white classic Vans Old Skool canvas sneakers for this gorgeous orange creamsicle colorway and rock them all spring long.

5. Adidas Originals Gazelle Sneaker

Step into these rosey Adidas Gazelle lace-ups and add a little extra something to any outfit you pair them with.

6. New Balance Classics WL574v2 Sneaker

For feet as blue as you want the sky to be, lace up these cornflower blue New Balance Classics suede and mesh sneaks.

7. Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Style these sunny yellow Superga sneakers with white rolled jeans and a nautical T-shirt for a beach-inspired look this this spring.

