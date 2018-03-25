Check Out the New FN!

7 Pastel Women’s Sneakers to Wear All Spring Long

Allie Fasanella

vans old skool sneaker
CREDIT: Zappos

Believe is or not, spring is in the air. The first day of the season officially came and went last Tuesday, and despite snowy weather on the East Coast, there’s no denying that warmer days are right around the corner.

That said, to get into the spirit of the season, why not treat yourself to a fresh pair of pastel kicks? Mother Nature is bound to grant our wishes for sunny skies and balmy breezes if we’re sporting cute sneakers that scream spring. To shop for yourself, keep reading.

 

1. Nike Air Max 90 LX Sneaker

You simply can’t go wrong with these dreamy pale pink classic Nike Air Max 90 LX featuring a luxe-feeling faux fur upper and suede insets.

Air Max 90 LX Sneaker

Buy: Nike air Max 90 LX $120
Buy it

 

2. Dr. Scholl’s Original Collection ‘Scout’ Slip On Sneaker

For something simple-as-can-be, slip into these comfort-minded sneakers featuring a removable Memory Fit Foam insole courtesy of Dr. Scholl’s in this pretty lavender colorway.

Dr. Scholl's Original Collection 'Scout' Slip On Sneaker

Buy: Dr. Scholl's Scout Slip On $87.95
Buy it

 

3. APL Athletic Propulsion Labs’ ‘TechLoom Phantom’ Sneaker

Made from stretchy mesh with an integrated neoprene collar, these mint green kicks boast an ultracomfy sock-like fit for the ultimate workout.

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs' 'TechLoom Phantom' sneakers

Buy: APL TechLoom Phantom $165
Buy it

 

4. Vans Old Skool Sneaker

Trade in your black and white classic Vans Old Skool canvas sneakers for this gorgeous orange creamsicle colorway and rock them all spring long.

vans old skool sneaker

Buy: Vans Old Skool $55
Buy it

 

5. Adidas Originals Gazelle Sneaker

Step into these rosey Adidas Gazelle lace-ups and add a little extra something to any outfit you pair them with.

adidas Originals Gazelle

Buy: Adidas Originals Gazelle $80
Buy it

 

6. New Balance Classics WL574v2 Sneaker

For feet as blue as you want the sky to be, lace up these cornflower blue New Balance Classics suede and mesh sneaks.

New Balance Classics WL574v2

Buy: New Balance Classics WL574v2 $79.95
Buy it

 

7. Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Style these sunny yellow Superga sneakers with white rolled jeans and a nautical T-shirt for a beach-inspired look this this spring.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic

Buy: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic $64.95
Buy it

