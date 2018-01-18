Minnie Mouse Is Putting Her Stamp On a Line of New Balance Sneakers

View Slideshow Minnie Mouse Shutterstock

Minnie Mouse is kicking off 2018 better than most. The famous Disney character is celebrating her 90th anniversary, and with that comes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To add to these milestones, Minnie is also putting her stamp on a line of shoes.

New Balance and Disney have teamed up for a special edition Minnie Mouse footwear collection. Inspired by her signature polka dot dress, the collection includes six shoe styles for women and three for girls. The release comes just in time for Disney’s Minnie Rocks the Dots celebration, along with National Polka Dot Day on Jan. 22.

Detailed in polka dots, each style features a Disney x New Balance branded tongue label and Minnie Mouse-inspired colors and materials. For instance, New Balance’s signature 574 lifestyle sneakers are available in an all-red colorway, and the brand’s FuelCore NERGIZE trainer includes Minnie’s classic red, black and white colors. All styles will be packaged in a white matte box with gold foil logos and tissue paper adorned with Minnie Mouse.

New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Disney cross-training shoes. Courtesy of brand

So whether you want to work out or literally run around Disney World, each style has its own subtle nod to the beloved character while also offering New Balance technology for running, walking and training.

For Minnie’s part, fashion has been part of her history since she was first drawn in 1928. Originally designed as a flapper girl, Minnie has evolved into what Disney calls its very own fist lady of fashion. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she has more than 200 dresses in her wardrobe. Not to mention, her oversized, bright yellow bow shoes, have become just as memorable as her red-and-white polka dot dress.

To see all the shoes in New Balance x Disney Minnie Mouse collection, click through gallery below. The shoes are available exclusively at newbalance.com/Minnie-collection.