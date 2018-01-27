The Most High-Tech Sneakers Out There

From 3-D printing to self-lacing shoes, athletic sneakers have advanced at a rapid pace in recent years.

Models such as Nike’s HyperAdapt 1.0, which just released in new styles, and Adidas’ long-awaited Futurecraft 4D runner are giving sneakerheads a taste of the future with cutting-edge concepts and technologies.

1. Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

The self-lacing Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers were created by famed designer Tinker Hatfield. Through the use of an electric mechanism, the shoes are able to automatically tighten to the wearer’s precise needs.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0. Nike

2. Adidas Futurecraft 4D

Using what the brand calls Digital Light Synthesis technology, Adidas partnered with tech company Carbon for its Futurecraft 4D sneakers. Not only do they look cool, but they’re built for high performance, too. After months of anticipated, the futuristic kicks were finally released to the public in limited quantities this month.

Adidas Futurecraft 4D. Adidas

3. Under Armour ArchiTech Futurist

Under Armour’s ArchiTech Futurist kicks feature a 3-D printed heel with a lattice-like pattern. As one of the first 3-D printed options to make it to the retail market, the ArchiTech Futurist is in a class of its own.

Under Armour ArchiTech Futurist. Under Armour

4. Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%

Engineered with the sole purpose of breaking the fastest marathon record, Nike’s Zoom Vaporfly 4% is an exercise in speed. It features the brand’s most advanced foam, ZoomX, and an internal carbon fiber plate for added propulsion during running.

Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%. Nike

5. Adidas Speedfactory AM4LDN

The AM4LDN was produced in Adidas’ groundbreaking Germany Speedfactory which, as its name suggests, is capable of cranking out sneakers at breakneck speeds. The brand is still fine-tuning the facilities, but the AM4LDN is its first offering to receive a widespread public release.

Adidas Speedfactory AM4LDN. Adidas

