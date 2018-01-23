Stan Smiths Are Apparently Margot Robbie’s Go-To Travel Shoes, Too

We can all agree that being comfortable is an absolute must when it comes to traveling — especially if you’re Margot Robbie who had to jet set to Australia today for the “I, Tonya” premiere after this weekend’s SAG Awards in LA. Even though you’re choosing to dress down, the actress proved there’s a way to do so and still stay on trend.

She was spotted at the Sydney airport sporting a white Gucci t-shirt, black faded jeans, and the eternally popular green-and-white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. The shoes have a smooth leather finish along with a low-top design, allowing your feet to breathe. There’s also a padded collar for extra support and as far as style goes, you can’t forget about the eye-catching green accent or fresh white fabric everyone loves so much.

It’s certainly a closet staple because beyond traveling, your favorite celebrities like Hailey Baldwin are also obsessed with wearing them on casual days out. We wonder if anyone will ever opt for the kicks on the red carpet? If Millie Bobby Brown can dominate the carpet with Converse, we don’t see why not.

