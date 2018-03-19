Kylie Jenner Wears $400 Sneakers on a Photoshoot in the Snow With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner shares photos of herself in the snow on Instagram.

After taking quite the break from social media during her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner continues to prove she’s back and better than ever. On Saturday, the star and her bestie, Jordyn Woods, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their latest photoshoot in the snow. Spring may be here, but it looks like these two don’t want to let winter go.

Jenner layered a gray hoodie over an orange T-shirt, which she wore with light-wash jeans and black Acne Studios sneakers. Woods also wore similar matching sneaks.

Though Jenner’s high-quality Acne sneakers are on-trend, with their thick rubber sole and $400 price tag, they might not be the best option for a snow day. Perhaps it would’ve been better to go twinning in snow boots that would have protected their feet more.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

hi A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:11pm PDT

Either way, at least Jenner’s kicks have a rubber platform design that could easily keep the icy snow away. There’s also a back strap to further ensure the shoe fits properly and stays on your feet. Spending hundreds of dollars on sneakers may be steep, but it’s worth it for a shoe that lasts. Scroll down for a closer look at the Acne Studios kicks, which are available now online through Ekseption.

Buy: Acne Studios Manhattan Sneakers $399.66 buy it

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Debuts Never-Before-Seen Air Jordan Shoes in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Inside ‘Life of Kylie’ — How Kylie Jenner’s Inner Circle Has Been Banking With Brands