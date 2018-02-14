Kristin Cavallari Gets Called Out for Lounging in ‘Dirty’ $500 Sneakers On the Sofa

Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to quality footwear, just take a look at her successful shoe line with Chinese Laundry. When she’s relaxing at home, it seems the star kicks things down a notch.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her casual monochromatic look, which included a blush sweater, matching pants, and a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. You may feel like the shoes should be white, but the brand actually meant to design it that way. You’ll instantly notice that the bottom of the sneaks are scuffed and stained, but the most surprising part is that it currently retails for $530.

That’s a hefty price tag for distressed shoes, but if you think about it, many people are into ripped jeans.

Either way, the brand was criticized for poverty appropriation in regards to their edgy-looking sneakers. Following the backlash, Golden Goose responded by saying they’re “actually proud to highlight its pioneering role in the booming of the distressed look, one of the current biggest trends in fashion.”

It appears they’re apology didn’t influence many people as commenters couldn’t believe Cavallari continued sporting the brand. “Omg get those dirty shoes off the gorgeous couch,” one user said.

Buy: Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers $530 buy it

Want more?

Kristin Cavallari Interviews Chinese Laundry’s CEO Bob Goldman on What Kind of Shoes Women Want

Kristin Cavallari Lists Chicago Mansion for $4.75M — And Foodies Will Love Her Pro Kitchen