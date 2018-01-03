Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Scott Disick’s Favorite Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers During Outing with New Beau

Kourtney Kardashian with boyfriend Younes Bendjima at The Little Door in West Hollywood.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers seem to be on the feet of everyone these days, including Kourtney Kardashian.

For an outing in Studio City on New Years Eve, the reality star donned the classic low-top shoes in white — the same style that ex-boyfriend Scott Disick can often be spotted rocking regularly.

Pairing the clean $90 kicks — which Disick’s new girlfriend Sofia Richie is also a fan of — with a simple white crop top and double-belted black trousers, the 38-year-old mom of three looked chic and slightly sporty for the occasion. A Prada backpack, minimal jewelry and tiny sunglasses completed her ensemble.

Younes Bendjima, 24, accompanied Kardashian. He donned a long-sleeved Muhammad Ali T-shirt while 5-year-old daughter Penelope looked adorable in a floral bomber jacket, burgundy sweatpants and fuzzy white faux fur slides.

Plus, Kardashian celebrated the new year with her new beau, dancing hand-in-hand with the model-boxer in an Instagram story posted to his page Monday. “2018. Keep it 90s R&B,” he captioned the photo, in which they both sported all black looks.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

Shop the ubiquitous style from Nike below.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Monochromatic for Outing With the Kids After Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Pulled Off Her Version of a Santa Claus Costume With Checkered Vans

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks High Leather Pants & Matching Sold-Out Mules on Date