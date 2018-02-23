Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Baby Bump in Nude Slip Dress and Swaps Yeezy Heels for Comfy Sneakers

Khloé Kardashian had a long day of filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Wednesday. Even though she and her mom, Kris Jenner, were just running errands and buying baby items around town in L.A., they still had to dress up for the camera.

The “Revenge Body” star donned a form-fitting nude slip dress that showed off her bump, teamed with an elegant matching duster coat on top. Whether it was comfortable for her or not, Kardashian powered through by wearing Yeezy lace-up heeled bootie that totally complemented her outfit. The shoes are available below on eBay.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner leave baby shopping in L.A. together.

By the time the cameras stopped rolling, the pregnant reality TV personality did the sensible thing and finished out her day by switching into a nice comfortable pair of grey Yeezy sneakers. While her kicks didn’t necessarily go with her neutral color palette, at least her feet could breathe again.

Considering she’s 31 weeks pregnant and is due soon, wearing cozy clothing should certainly be a priority for her. There’s no doubt she can find plenty of outfits in her giant closet that’s laid-back, but doesn’t hold back on style either. She’s done it multiple times before, so we’re not too worried.

