Kendall Jenner Goes Retro for Her Courtside Style to Support Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner attends a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

Kendall Jenner’s absence from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week now makes sense: The model appears to be taking it easy. She was spotted sitting courtside in Los Angeles supporting her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin at a game last night between the L.A. Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

Instead of going glam, the star wore a casual outfit that consisted of a vintage John Galliano newspaper-print tee and light-wash jeans. It appears Jenner slightly trimmed her hair as well, pinning it back with two black bobby pins. Hitting up a game is not a bad way to debut a new cut.

Her shoes were equally as fresh; she donned a pair of blue and white Adidas sneakers. The brand ambassador went for an Adidas Originals Forum Mid Refined style, a throwback look from the ’80s featuring the brand’s stripes and a strap across the top.

What makes Jenner’s kicks even better is their affordable price tag — they retail for only about $80. So what are you waiting for? Get a closer look at the shoes below and add it to your cart ASAP.

