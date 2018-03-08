Keds Puts ‘Ladies First’ With a Collection Supporting International Women’s Day

Special Keds sneakers for International Women's Day. Courtesy of brand

Keds continues to be a stalwart champion for women.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the sneaker brand unveiled a special collection of T-shirts, shoes and accessories that both marks the occasion and helps support it.

The limited-edition series consists of three lace-up styles that are decorated in the official IWD color — purple (or in this case, a lovely shade of lavender) — and are available now on the Keds website for $50 to $70. And from March 6–8, a portion of proceeds go toward supporting International Women’s Day.

Keds president Gillian Meek told FN that empowering events such as Women’s Day and Equality Day are key moments for the brand to support customers in an authentic way. “Our foundation is in empowerment, in allowing both our female consumers and our team members to ‘be who they want to be and go where they want to go,'” she said, quoting one of the core taglines for the brand, which got its start in 1916 by creating the first tennis shoe for ladies (that now-familiar Champion sneaker).

Gillian Meek Doug Levy

Another tagline for the brand is “by ladies, for ladies,” and Keds is notable in the shoe industry for its many female leaders, including Meek and chief marketing officer Emily Culp.

Meek said the team makeup developed somewhat organically. “Personally, in my history of work in product creation, I’ve always gravitated to brands that are part of my life. It helps keep you engaged if you’re working on subject matter that interests you,” she said. “For me, coming to Keds was a no-brainer.”

Overall, the brand president said she has been buoyed by the energy surrounding International Women’s Day, and the growing conversation around female empowerment. “It’s been so interesting to watch the progression in the past year,” said Meek. “[There’s been] this tidal wave of momentum that has been gathering in the macro environment. So now, it’s not a Keds thing, it’s just a thing, and it’s really inspiring to be a part of that.”

