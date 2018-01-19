Karlie Kloss Teaches Us How to Dress Up a Pair of Stan Smiths

It’s no secret that Karlie Kloss’ off-duty shoe game is always on point. From cozy ballerina flats to trendy fur slippers, the supermodel looks incredible no matter where she goes.

On Tuesday, we got another sighting of her day-to-day style as she grabbed a quick cup of coffee with a friend in Los Angeles. She managed to expertly dress up track pants with a long fitted blazer as a top. Styling loose pants with a huge jacket may overwhelm most people’s figures, but the 25-year-old model is no ordinary human (we mean, she stands at 6-foot-2).

Kloss continued the streetwear approach with a pair of black-and-white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a popular shoe choice for on-the-go moments like these.

Karlie Kloss (L) and Jennifer Meyer grab coffee at Alfred’s in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash News

If you haven’t jumped on board the sneaker trend, this is a great place to start (you can’t go wrong with footwear that’s only $75). Plus, Adidas’ smooth signature leather look is a closet essential because it goes with everything. Even if you want to experiment with the brand’s more colorful options like red and green, the mostly white design ensures it will never overpower your attire. Shop a pair for yourself below.

