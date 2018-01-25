Kaia Gerber Can’t Stop Wearing These $55 Sneakers at Couture Fashion Week in Paris

Kaia Gerber is dominating this year’s Haute Couture Fashion Week, but beyond runways, the 16-year-old has to navigate the streets of Paris. While other models continue traveling around in heels, the teenager has been going with a more practical approach by wearing sneakers.
After leaving the Valentino show yesterday, Gerber changed out of her elaborate bright pink look and into her laid-back off-duty style, which included a cozy red sweater, ripped jeans and her go-to pair of black Converse sneakers. And frankly, we can’t blame the star for prioritizing comfort, especially when she’s busy running between shows and events.
Plus, the black and white high-top kicks are a classic and will always be in style. And Millie Bobby Brown proved during last weekend’s SAG Awards that you can wear them with just about anything. Perhaps a couture designer should take cues from the “Stranger Things” actress and style Gerber in Converse on the runway — now, that would be a look.
Until then, we’re here for the effortless way Gerber has been wearing the sporty sneaks. Fashion Month is only getting started, so we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her athleisure style soon enough. If you’re feeling inspired to channel her attire, her Converses are priced at only $54.95, so you can definitely get a pair — or two.
