Kaia Gerber Can’t Stop Wearing These $55 Sneakers at Couture Fashion Week in Paris

Kaia Gerber is dominating this year’s Haute Couture Fashion Week, but beyond runways, the 16-year-old has to navigate the streets of Paris. While other models continue traveling around in heels, the teenager has been going with a more practical approach by wearing sneakers.

After leaving the Valentino show yesterday, Gerber changed out of her elaborate bright pink look and into her laid-back off-duty style, which included a cozy red sweater, ripped jeans and her go-to pair of black Converse sneakers. And frankly, we can’t blame the star for prioritizing comfort, especially when she’s busy running between shows and events.

Kaia Gerber sports Converse at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

Plus, the black and white high-top kicks are a classic and will always be in style. And Millie Bobby Brown proved during last weekend’s SAG Awards that you can wear them with just about anything. Perhaps a couture designer should take cues from the “Stranger Things” actress and style Gerber in Converse on the runway — now, that would be a look.

Until then, we’re here for the effortless way Gerber has been wearing the sporty sneaks. Fashion Month is only getting started, so we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her athleisure style soon enough. If you’re feeling inspired to channel her attire, her Converses are priced at only $54.95, so you can definitely get a pair — or two.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Keep It Casual as They Arrive for Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber to Design a Fashion Collection with Karl Lagerfeld