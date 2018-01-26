Kaia Gerber Somehow Makes Sweatpants Look So Chic

Kaia Gerber has been busy with back-to-back runway shows at this year’s Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and now that it’s come to an end, the 16-year-old model finally gets a moment to relax. Well, at least before fashion months begins.

The young model traveled back to the west coast today and was spotted leaving the LAX airport in the most comfortable outfit ever. She wore sweatpants, but she gave it a model off-duty spin with an adorable “I Love New York” white beanie, a velour hoodie, a black leather coat, a chainlink crossbody bag and her go-to Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers (seriously, she wears them everywhere). So casual, yet so effortlessly cool.

Kaia Gerber at LAX International Airport. Rex Shutterstock

And now that spring is right around the corner, we can hardly wait to see how the fashion star with style her black and white pair for the warm weather. From dresses to shorts, they go with everything. Channel Gerber by getting your pair out of your closet ASAP or buying a new pair for the affordable price of only $54.95.

