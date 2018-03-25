Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Coordinate Their Style With Jordan 1 Sneakers

Is Justin Timberlake’s Jordan affinity rubbing off on Jessica Biel?

Well, it certainly seems that way after the stylish couple hit the streets of New York yesterday donning matching Nike Air Jordan 1s. Spotted heading to a studio in the city’s Soho neighborhood, Timberlake led the way wearing clean black-and-white high-tops teamed with an all-black ensemble.

And while the singer kept things comfy, teaming his iconic kicks with a black peacoat worn over a black sweatsuit, Biel paired the recently released Jordan 1 High Zip women’s exclusive sneaker with distressed jeans and an Undercover Madstore Insect graphic sweatshirt and a shearling-lined Levi’s denim jacket over top.

Released earlier this month on International Women’s Day, Biel’s chic variation of the classic sneaker worn by Michael Jordan in 1985 comes in two colorways — one clothed in nearly all white and the other predominantly black — both with red accents via a front Nike Air tag.

Additionally, both stars — who share a 2-year-old son, Silas — covered up with different frames, and Timberlake topped off his monochromatic look with a black beanie.

Just a few short weeks ago, Timberlake embarked on his “Man of the Woods” tour with Biel and Silas in tow, and naturally, the 37-year-old former Mouseketeer took to social media to document the start of their exciting new journey as a family.

Laced up in Jordan 3s, Justin posted a sweet snap of the trio at the airport to his ever-evolving Instagram grid on March 12, captioned, “Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR“

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Shop Jessica’s look.