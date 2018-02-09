A History of Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collabs

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Air Jordan 3 “JTH” collaboration with designer Tinker Hatfield has been the talk of the sneaker world this week, but it isn’t the first time the “Man of the Woods” singer has worked with Jordan Brand.

In 2013, while on the on the road for his co-headlining North American “Legends of the Summer” tour with rapper Jay-Z, Timberlake was laced in a number of exclusive Air Jordans that never formally released to the public, although some styles were given away to fans.

Air Jordan 1 “Legends of the Summer.” Flight Club

The “Legends of the Summer” collection included three different variations of the Air Jordan 1; one in red suede and leather with snakeskin textures, another all-red look in glitter and a third iteration in matte black with metallic red and chrome.

Air Jordan 1 “Legends of the Summer” glitter. Flight Club

Air Jordan 1 “Legends of the Summer” black/red. Flight Club

Keeping with the all-red exotic theme, the “Legends of the Summer” range also included versions of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3 in leather and suede with snakeskin portions.

Today, styles in the collection resell for as much as $15,000 at shops like Flight Club.

Air Jordan 2 “Legends of the Summer.” Flight Club

Air Jordan 3 “Legends of the Summer.” Flight Club

Most recently, Timberlake linked up with Hatfield for the “JTH” Air Jordan 3, which combines the concept of the sneaker’s “Tinker” colorway (based on an original design sketch from 1988) with personalized details including the singer’s stitched signature behind the tongue. The shoes were released as a surprised following the Super Bowl LII halftime show and are also featured at this weekend’s “Man of the Woods” pop-up shop, which features collaborations inspired by the album’s songs.

Air Jordan 3 “JTH.” Nike

