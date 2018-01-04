Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Hit the Gym Together

The couple that breaks a sweat together, stays together. We’re not sure if that’s a thing, but after ringing in the new year together in Mexico, on-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted leaving an L.A. hot pilates studio in style yesterday.

The pair looked clean and cool, with the face of Puma sporting a white Visitor On Earth sweatshirt with royal blue logo leggings from the iconic German brand and Puma Basket platform sneakers. Retailing for under $100, the crisp white leather shoe bearing a 1.5-inch heel is a go-to favorite of Gomez’s.

Pulling the look together, the 25-year-old former Disney starlet carried an oversized black leather tote courtesy of Coach while rocking futuristic Wilson frames from Garrett Leight.

Meanwhile, the “Purpose” singer showed off his myriad tattoos in a simple white tank paired with matching graphic shorts featuring red and yellow trim. A trendy pair of Yeezy 350 Boost Zebras completed his outfit for the workout session.

The 23-year-old’s choice of shoe doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Bieber is a proved fan of Kanye West’s designs for Adidas, stepping out in Yeezys on numerous occasions.

