See Jessica Biel’s Very Unexpected Style Combo: Skintight Leather Pants, Houndstooth Coat and Air Jordans

On Tuesday, Jessica Biel opted for a girl’s day out in New York as her husband Justin Timberlake continues on his “Man of the Woods Tour.”

The actress went out to lunch and rocked a one-of-a-kind black and red multi-printed houndstooth peacoat, which she paired with skintight leather pants. Though you’d expect Biel to go with something dark for her shoes, the star made the surprising choice to slip on a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s with gold zippers.

The streetwear kicks added brightness to her rather dark ensemble and it’s an unexpectedly incredible combination. Though stars like Bella Hadid tend to sport more neutral hues with their iconic sneakers, Biel’s printed take on the look should also be something fans of the shoes should consider.

Thankfully, it won’t even cost you an arm and a leg to try out the style. The Nike sneaks are currently available for purchase online for only $150, which is a bargain considering how expensive luxury pairs can get.

Click through and get a closeup to see how you can incorporate the timeless shoes into your wardrobe.

