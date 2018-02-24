How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Following a stacked lineup of sneaker releases for NBA All-Star Weekend, this week’s group of top drops keeps the momentum churning with several sought-after shoes.

This week’s top picks include the latest from Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals, a familiar makeover for the Air Jordan 1, a “SpongeBob SquarePants” collaboration with Vans and more.

Shop the week’s best launches below.

1. Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD “Holi Blank Canvas”

The most buzzed-about release of the week was undoubtedly Pharrell’s “Holi Blank Canvas” collection, which includes this white-based iteration of the fan-favorite Human Race NMD sneaker.

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD “Holi Blank Canvas.” Adidas

2. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Bred Toe”

Two iconic Air Jordan 1 colorways come together to create the “Bred Toe,” a new yet familiar style of the groundbreaking sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Bred Toe.” Nike

3. SpongeBob SquarePants x Vans Slip-On

The “SpongeBob SquarePants” Vans collaboration is full of standout sneaker styles, but it’s this Slip-On plastered with the franchise’s namesake character that’s arguably the top look.

SpongeBob SquarePants x Vans Slip-On. Vans

4. Nike Air Max 98 “Gundam”

The cult favorite “Gundam” Air Max 98 is back again, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to get. The shoes were rereleased this morning and sold out quickly, but you can find them from the link below.

Nike Air Max 98 “Gundam.” Nike

5. Extra Butter x Reebok Workout Lo “Downtown”

Manhattan boutique Extra Butter pays homage to ’80s Lower East Side culture with this distressed denim take on the Reebok Workout Lo.

Extra Butter x Reebok Workout Lo “Dear Downtown.” Extra Butter

Want more?

Nike Is Almost Completely Sold Out of Its New Running Shoes, but You Can Still Get Them

Justin Timberlake Wears Unreleased $15,000 Air Jordan Sneakers at Brit Awards 2018

LeBron James Shows Off Unreleased Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh