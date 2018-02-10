How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

With NBA All-Star Weekend approaching next on Feb. 16-18, sneaker brands are already beginning to dip into their caches this week with a number of sought-after drops.

Highlight releases include Sony’s Playstation collaboration on Paul George’s Nike PG2 signature shoe, Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Air Jordan “JTH” sneakers and much more.

Shop this week’s best releases below.

1. Sony x Nike PG2 “Playstation”

Nike celebrates Paul George’s love for gaming with this officially licensed Playstation colorway of the baller’s PG2 signature sneaker. The limited-edition look includes details inspired by the video game system such as light-up logos on the tongue.

Sony x Nike PG2 “Playstation.” Nike

2. Air Jordan 3 “JTH”

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII sneakers were released as a surprise after the singer’s halftime show performance and sold out within minutes. They were also sold this weekend at the “Man of the Woods” pop-up shop in New York.

Air Jordan 3 “JTH.” Nike

3. Air Jordan 8 “Valentine’s Day”

With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, Jordan Brand gave one of its most popular retro sneakers an all-red suede makeover with a number of details inspired by the lover’s holiday.

Air Jordan 8 “Valentine’s Day.”

4. New Balance 990v2

The New Balance 990 series was the cool “dad” shoe long before the trend became a thing, and this new UK-made black and silver 990v2 style represents exactly what makes the range so strong.

New Balance 990v2. New Balance

5. Adidas AlphaBounce Beyond “Undye Pack”

For this “Undye Pack” take on the recently-updated AlphaBounce Beyond runner, Adidas gives the sneaker a blank palette with a process that uses less water than the brand’s traditional manufacturing techniques.

Adidas AlphaBounce Beyond “Undye Pack.” Adidas

Want more?

A History of Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collabs

These Valentine’s Day Air Jordan Shoes Have ‘More Red Than a Bouquet of Roses’

This Classic Air Jordan Sneaker Gets Turned Into a Golf Shoe and It’s Releasing This Month