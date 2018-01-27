How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

The heel of the Air Jordan 3 Retro "Black/Cement" featuring the model's original Nike Air branding.

As the first month of 2018 comes to a close and NBA All-Star Weekend looms, sneaker brands are beginning to roll out some of their biggest first quarter releases.

Top picks from this week include a surprise early launch of the “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 Retro, which will be rereleased again in February, the first Kendrick Lamar x Nike collaboration sneaker and more.

Find out where you can pick up this week’s best sneaker releases below.

1. Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement”

Ahead of the global launch in February, Jordan Brand got the buzz started early with a surprise drop of the highly anticipated “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 Retro.

Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement” Nike

2. Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1

Kendrick Lamar’s first Nike collaboration dropped this week, and it sold out just as quickly as it came. The shoes can still be picked up from eBay now.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1. Nike

3. Air Jordan 1 ‘Season of Her’

Jordan Brand treats its female fans to ten exclusive satin-covered takes on the classic Air Jordan 1 model.

Air Jordan 1 “Season of Her.” Nike

4. Adidas Crazy BYW

Adidas’ Feet You Wear technology from the ’90s gets a modernized update in the form of BYW, or Boost You Wear. The debut style is available now for preorder with shipping expected to begin tomorrow.

Adidas Crazy BYW. Adidas

5. Concepts x New Balance 991.5

Concepts and New Balance’s collaborations are favorites among sneakerheads, and this made-in-UK “Lake Havasu” style is one of the strongest drops from both brands so far this year.

Concepts x New Balance 991.5. New Balance

Want more?

How to Get Kendrick Lamar’s Sold-Out Nike Cortez Kenny 1 Sneaker Collab

J. Crew and New Balance’s Latest Limited-Edition Sneakers Drop Tomorrow

Jordan Brand Debuts NBA All-Star Weekend Releases Including Limited-Edition Shoes and Jerseys