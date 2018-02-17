How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here, and with it comes some of the biggest sneaker releases so far this year.

Jordan Brand dominates the week’s top drops with an abundance of sought-after sneakers including commemorative colorways of the Air Jordan 3 and Drake’s latest OVO collaboration. Elsewhere, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line gets a brand new model with pre-releases in Los Angeles and online.

Shop the week’s best releases below.

1. Air Jordan 3 Retro NRG “Free Throw Line”

This limited-edition Air Jordan 3 was issued to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s slam dunk from the free throw line during the 1988 NBA dunk contest.

Air Jordan 3 Retro NRG “Free Throw Line.” Nike

2. Air Jordan 3 Retro OG “Black/Cement”

From its fan-favorite color combination to its old school Nike Air branding, the “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 Retro OG is a purist’s dream

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG “Black/Cement.” Nike

3. Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush”

Kanye West’s Adidas line gets a new model for All-Star Weekend with this “Blush” colorway of the Yeezy 500, formerly known as the Yeezy 500 Desert Rat.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush.” Adidas

4. Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Varsity Maize”

Kobe Bryant’s signature sneaker line with Nike meets modern take technology with the “Protro” range, which is short for “performance retro.”

Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Varsity Maize.” Nike

5. OVO x Air Jordan 8

Drake’s OVO x Jordan collection gets not one, but two new styles with black (pictured) and white variations of the Air Jordan 8.

OVO x Air Jordan 8. Nike

