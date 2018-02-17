Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan: The Best Air Jordan Retro Shoes Out Now

Happy birthday, Michael Jordan!

The basketball legend and face of Jordan Brand celebrates his 55th birthday today, and his eponymous brand has readied a number of high-profile releases to coincide with the big day, which also aligns with NBA All-Star Weekend. Highlight drops from this weekend include the anticipated return of the “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 Retro OG, Drake’s new OVO x Air Jordan 8 styles and the patent leather Air Jordan 1 High NRG “Gold Toe.”

In addition to the launches that are to come, there are a number of worthwhile Air Jordan retros you can buy right now without having to wait in line or compete with internet bots come release day. Top picks range from women’s exclusives in the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 11 to just-released takes on classic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 9.

Shop the best of what’s available now right here.

1. Air Jordan 1 Retro “Season of Her” (Women’s)

Air Jordan 1 Retro “Season of Her.” Nike

2. Air Jordan 6 Retro “Gatorade”

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Gatorade.” Nike

3. Air Jordan 2 Retro “Decon”

Air Jordan 2 Retro “Decon.” Nike

4. Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude”

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude.” Nike

5. Air Jordan 9 Retro “City of Flight”

Air Jordan 9 “City of Flight.” Nike

6. Air Jordan 10 Retro “Cool Gray”

Air Jordan 10 Retro “Cool Gray.” Nike

7. Air Jordan 11 Retro “Heiress” (Women’s)

Air Jordan 11 “Heiress.” Nike

