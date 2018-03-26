Check Out the New FN!

Hailey Baldwin Is the Queen of the No-Pants Trend With Upscale Kicks

Allie Fasanella

Hailey Baldwin has been rocking Louis Vuitton’s new buzzy sneaker for spring ’18 lately.

In fact, the supermodel was spotted in L.A. at Malibu’s Soho Beach House this weekend styling the highly-coveted shoes with one of her go-to favorite looks, the no pants trend.

Hitting the celebrity hotspot with model pal Kendall Jenner Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old kept things casual in a neutral-toned, oversized long-sleeve T-shirt teamed with the French luxury brand’s futuristic kicks and a couple of simple black accessorizes.

Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers, hailey baldwin
Hailey wearing Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

In addition to the chunky multicolored sneakers boasting a springy wave-shaped outsole and an oversized tongue, Hailey carried a Gucci GG Marmont black leather ’70s-inspired crossbody bag and topped off her ensemble with simple black frames.

Baldwin’s Archlight style features a white upper with yellow and blue accents as well black and silver metallic detailing.

Recently, Baldwin has been reaching for the label’s black and white version, and was even photographed embracing John Mayer in the style at an engagement party in L.A. last week.

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin at Soho House in Malibu.
CREDIT: Splash

