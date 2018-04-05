Gigi Hadid Models New Reebok ‘Crocodile’ Sneakers That Look Super Luxurious

Gigi Hadid is back again for another spring ’18 Reebok Classic campaign. This time around, she’s modeling a brand new iteration of the brand’s iconic Freestyle Hi silhouette.
The Reebok shoe was first designed in 1982 and was a popular aerobics shoe for women. With Hadid as one of Reebok’s star faces, the retro look has been certainly brought to life.
The new women’s sneaker style, called the Freestyle Hi Crackle, keeps its ’80s heritage alive while also offering an updated look with it’s crocodile-skin-inspired construction. Featuring a cream, patent leather finish, the shoes offer a crackle effect in the material, which gives off a luxurious, fashion-forward look. The shoe retails for $105.
In the ads, Hadid is seen wearing Reebok leggings and a mesh longsleeve top. The brand ambassador finished off the look with a watch and delicate rings.
Hadid’s last campaign with Reebok saw the supermodel posing in Freestyle Hi kicks — yet again — for the Always Classic campaign series. (Ariana Grande and Lil Yachty starred alongside her in the kick-off of the spring campaign in January).
