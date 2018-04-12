French Montana Talks Kanye & Recalls His Favorite Childhood Sneakers at BoohooMan Collab Launch

French Montana arrives at the launch party for his collaborative line with BoohooMan.

French Montana is all about making a fashion statement.

Celebrating the launch of his collaboration with BoohooMan on Thursday in Los Angeles, the hip-hop artist arrived at Poppy nightclub dressed in head-to-toe black — a stark contrast to the new line, which juxtaposes the online retailer’s signature flair with the “Unforgettable” musician’s personal style.

“Where I come from in New York, if you stepped out dressing funny, you’d get snapped on all day,” he explained, referring to his hometown in the Bronx. “That’s all we did on the corner. It taught us how to dress fly.”

That sentiment easily translated to Montana’s collection, which was inspired by the Mediterranean and Morocco — the latter being his birthplace. Featuring bold tropical and leopard prints, the apparel is ideal for spring and summer. Prices range from $14 to $85.

Speaking about his decision to join forces with British brand, Montana said, “When I first met them, it was just a mutual connection when it comes to clothes.”

As for his favorite pair of sneakers, the performer told FN, “I would have to go back to me being a kid and just loving when the Penny Hardaways came out — the Foamposites. I just felt like they looked futuristic. And definitely shout out to Kanye [West]. I love everything he did as far as the sneaker game. He changed it.”

See the entire collection on Boohooman.com.

With contributions by Charlie Carballo.

