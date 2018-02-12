This 4-Year-Old Stole the Spotlight at NYFW With Her Furry Feline Sneakers

This child won NYFW with her trendy sense of style.

Jeremy Scott’s one-of-a-kind runway show never fails to grab the attention of fashion’s finest. But beyond the uniquely dressed models and the star-studded front row, a 4-year-old was this NYFW’s true winner.

The tiny tot struck a pose on the runway and had all the celebrities (Cardi B included) and showgoers at the Feb. 8 event snapping pictures with her adorable Princess Leia hairstyle, a fresh white Moschino bomber jacket paired with a pink glitter skirt, matching tights and the cutest fuzzy sneakers.

A 4-year-old child captures everyone’s attention at the Jeremy Scott runway show during NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

A look that good isn’t without a hefty price tag. The child’s Josefinas white sneakers featuring furry cat-shaped pompoms retail for $497. However, if you want just the kitty pompoms, they’re available at a fraction of the cost for $195 in millennial pink and baby blue colorways.

It’s the perfect (and easiest) solution if you’re looking to distinguish your kicks from the crowd of white sneakers (there’s a high-top version of the shoes, too). Need further convincing? Explore the brand’s #JosefinasCatSeries hashtag on Instagram, where some of the platform’s most famous cats have posed with the kicks — and we promise it will brighten your day.

