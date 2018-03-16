Demi Lovato Boosts Her Height With Dior Sneakers That Come With Tricks

Demi Lovato stepped out after appearing on 'Good Morning America' in New York.

Spring may be a few days away, but everyone in New York is still battling the cold weather. On Thursday, Demi Lovato bundled up in a giant black fur parka, matching black jeans and a fancy pair of Dior sneakers.

The shoes prove the white sneaker trend is still strong, but what makes Lovato’s pair so special is the sole’s height-boosting capabilities. Lovato’s kicks have a thick rubber sole that gave her a bit of a lift without being as heavy as platforms.

If you’re looking for a light alternative to the chunky platform, this is it. Plus, how can you resist the sleek bee silkscreen print from the iconic brand on the side of the sneakers?

The singer is on her “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour” with DJ Khaled and Kehlani, so there’s no doubt she has more comfortable petite-friendly looks to come. After all, Lovato is only about 5 feet tall.

Khaled constantly shows off his footwear collection on social media, while Kehlani opened up to FN before about being a sneakerhead, so we bet it’s only a matter of time.

