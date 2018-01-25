The Craziest Looking Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump
Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump in black distressed leather.
Matches

If you’re seeking unconventional looks for less, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you want to walk into a room and demand attention or just stand out from the crowd, you’ll find ways to do that and more here.

Top picks include styles from Amiri, Nike, Vetements x Reebok and more.

Shop the wildest discounted looks available now below.

1. Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump

 

With a name befitting of its looks, the Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump is out-there in the best way possible.

Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump Matches Fashion
Buy: Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump $580
2. Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers

 

Buzzing designer Mike Amiri’s Sunset Calf Hair sneakers feature a leopard print upper on an otherwise traditional sneaker silhouette.

Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers Barneys
Buy: Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers $995 plus 70% off
3. Giuseppe Zanotti Stamped Leather and Satin Double-Zip Sneakers

 

Hardly an act in subtlety, Giuseppe Zanotti’s Stamped Leather & Satin Double-Zip sneakers are outfitted with crocodile-stamped patent leather and purple satin.

Giuseppe Zanotti Stamped Leather and Satin Double-Zip Sneakers Giuseppe Zanotti Stamped Leather and Satin Double-Zip Sneakers Barneys
Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Double-Zip Sneakers $775 plus an extra 70% off
4. Nike Komyuter SE

 

Introduced as part of Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) range, the Komyuter SE is adventure-ready thanks to its water-resistant construction and packable design. It’s also got just the right amount of color.

Nike Komyuter SE Nike Komyuter SE Nike
Buy: Nike Komyuter SE $99.97
5. Adidas Energy Boost

 

It doesn’t get much more attention-grabbing than this neon yellow take on the Energy Boost, the brand’s first Boost shoe from 2013.

 

Adidas Energy Boost Adidas Energy Boost Zappos
Buy: Adidas Energy Boost $112.99
