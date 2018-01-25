The Craziest Looking Sneakers on Sale Right Now

If you’re seeking unconventional looks for less, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you want to walk into a room and demand attention or just stand out from the crowd, you’ll find ways to do that and more here.

Top picks include styles from Amiri, Nike, Vetements x Reebok and more.

Shop the wildest discounted looks available now below.

1. Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump

With a name befitting of its looks, the Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump is out-there in the best way possible.

Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump Matches Fashion

2. Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers

Buzzing designer Mike Amiri’s Sunset Calf Hair sneakers feature a leopard print upper on an otherwise traditional sneaker silhouette.

Amiri Sunset Calf Hair Sneakers Barneys

3. Giuseppe Zanotti Stamped Leather and Satin Double-Zip Sneakers

Hardly an act in subtlety, Giuseppe Zanotti’s Stamped Leather & Satin Double-Zip sneakers are outfitted with crocodile-stamped patent leather and purple satin.

Giuseppe Zanotti Stamped Leather and Satin Double-Zip Sneakers Barneys

4. Nike Komyuter SE

Introduced as part of Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) range, the Komyuter SE is adventure-ready thanks to its water-resistant construction and packable design. It’s also got just the right amount of color.

Nike Komyuter SE Nike

5. Adidas Energy Boost

It doesn’t get much more attention-grabbing than this neon yellow take on the Energy Boost, the brand’s first Boost shoe from 2013.

Adidas Energy Boost Zappos

