Cardi B Looks Comfy in a Hoodie, Nikes & Sweats for Steakhouse Dinner

The Cardi B pregnancy rumors continue. Last night, the star casually went out to dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a pair of black baggy sweatpants and white running shoes that has the internet thinking she’s expecting.

Though her outfit is loose-fitting, she may also just want to be comfortable. Given that she was dining at Mastro’s steakhouse, it makes sense she’d want to wear something she can breathe in.

Cardi B seen leaving Mastro’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. Splash News

Who knows? Cardi could have been hitting the gym later that night, as she wore footwear similar to the Nike Flyknit sneakers below. The mesh material in both shoes make them great athleticwear, as the design provides solid ventilation for your feet.

Regardless of what she had going on, it’s important to remember that the rapper already shut down gossip regarding her body this month on Instagram. “No b—h I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” Cardi responded to a user asking if she was pregnant like Kylie Jenner.

In short, no one should speculate based on her clothes. For now, it’s better to take her outfits for the style inspiration that they are. We know we’ll certainly be considering it.

