Blake Lively Debuts Post-Baby Abs in Comfy Workout Sneakers After Loosing 61 Pounds

Blake Lively took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that after 14 months of hard work, she was able to lose 61 pounds after her second pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds. The actress’ trainer Don Saladino was by her side the entire time and revealed how proud he was of her progress.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively posted on the photo sharing platform. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin’ my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

Given her excitement, the star showed off her new body in just a black sports bra along with matching cutout leggings and sneakers. The neutral outfit couldn’t be more flattering and we’re here for how comfortable her shoes looked. When a fitness routine is that intense, it makes sense she’d have on only the comfiest kicks.

The under $100 sock-like pair we found online below is a snug option that will get you through any work out without breaking the bank. Get inspired by Lively and hit the gym today.

Buy: Bionica Ordell Sneaker $89.95 buy it

Want more?

Blake Lively Matched Her New Red Hair to These Super-Strappy Louboutins

Blake Lively Loves This Hassle-Free Travel Hack — Why Celebs Are Wearing Mule Shoes at Airports