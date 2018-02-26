The Best White Sneakers for Spring ’18

Spring has almost sprung.

Get ready for warmer temperatures with a roundup of the best white sneakers available now below. From Virgil Abloh’s European-exclusive Off-White x Air Jordan 1 to budget-friendly kicks you can pick up for under $100, these are the spring-ready styles you should keep at an arm’s reach.

1. Off-White x Air Jordan 1

Virgil Abloh’s first Off-White x Air Jordan 1 was named FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year, and for spring, the designer followed it up by applying his signature details to a European-exclusive white colorway of the sneaker. The official release takes place this weekend, but sample pairs have already found their way into the wild, where several are now listed on the secondary market.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1. Nike

2. Nike Kyrie 4 “Chinese New Year”

There’s a good chance that the Adidas Stan Smith is already part of your spring sneaker rotation. But instead of the traditional version, consider this all-white waterproof variation, which is equipped to take on the season’s unpredictable weather patterns.

Adidas Stan Smith WP. Adidas

3. Common Projects Achilles

Many menswear enthusiasts have sworn by the Common Projects Achilles for years, and for good reason: The simple yet sophisticated shoes can be worn with nearly anything in your closet, and their high-quality construction makes them a true investment.

Common Projects Achilles. Mr Porter

4. Nike Air Force 1 Low

When it comes to street style, there aren’t many all-white sneakers that can compete with the Nike Air Force 1. These days, the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker is a favorite of everyone from rapper Travis Scott to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’07. Nike

5. Reebok Classic Leather

No matter how careful you are, your white sneakers are sure to get scuffed eventually. If you’re the type of person who’s quick to replace a soiled shoe, consider an inexpensive yet stylish choice like the Classic Leather from Reebok.

Reebok Classic Leather. Reebok

Want more?

The 5 Best Wedding Sneakers for Men

The 5 Best Men’s Shoes You Can Wear Comfortably All Day Long for Spring ’18

The 5 Most Durable Men’s Shoes Out Now