The 5 Best Sneakers to Buy If You Can’t Stand the ‘Dad Shoe’ Trend

Sure, the “dad shoe” trend is everywhere, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s for everyone.

While the trend continues to grip both the runway and street style, we can understand if you’re in need of a breather from the bulky look.

That’s why FN rounded up some of the best sneakers that don’t follow the dad shoe craze. Whether it’s a futuristic design or a retro classic, these will help cleanse your palate.

1. NikeLab Veil

Although the dad shoe trend seems to have taken over, the sock sneaker wave is still going strong, and this minimalist style with Nike’s Free sole is one of the best in class.

NikeLab Veil Nike

2. Y-3 Kasuri

Although the Y-3 Kasuri may fit into the current “ugly” sneaker trend, there’s little likelihood your dad would be caught in avant-garde kicks. With a unique lacing system and plenty of Adidas Boost cushioning, this is one worth saving for.

Y-3 Kusari Nordstrom

3. Common Projects Achilles

When it comes to simple, elegant styles, Common Projects’ Achilles is in a league of its own. There’s none of the flashy paneling or oversized soles dominating the runways here, just premium materials and handmade construction that’s built to last.

Common Projects Achilles Mr Porter

4. Nike Air Foamposite One

If you’re not into chunky midsoles, then how about no midsole at all? Although it’s very much a retro design, the futuristic Nike Air Foamposite One is the antithesis of the dad shoe trend.

Nike Air Foamposite One Nike

5. Vans Old Skool

Sometimes, simple is better, and that’s almost always the case with the Vans Old Skool. There’s a reason the sneaker has been going strong for over 40 years — with plenty more sure to come.

Vans Old Skool Zappos

