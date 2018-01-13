The Best Sneakers on Sale at Foot Locker Right Now

Whether you’ve got some holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket or are just looking to score a good deal on some new sneakers, you’ll find plenty of choices to choose from here.

1. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Wheat”

Fall may be over, but this boot-like take on the classic Air Jordan 1 will look good all year round. It’s down from its original retail price of $159.99, and some sizes are already sold out, so don’t wait too long to pick these up.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Wheat.” Foot Locker

2. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Trainer

Many of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma looks sell out quickly, but this Trainer style managed to make it to discount. The model is both fashionable and functional, and comes in several tonal colorways including this olive green version.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Trainer Foot Locker

3. Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

If you’re seeking something unique that will look just as good in the gym as it does in the streets, Nike’s Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 is the shoe for you. The laceless style is going for nearly $30 off its original price.

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Foot Locker

4. Adidas Ultra Boost

If you’ve been waiting to try the Adidas Ultra Boost but were hesitant to splurge on the full $180 retail price, now’s your chance to pick them up on sale. This women’s look is available for $30 off.

Adidas Ultra Boost Foot Locker

5. Nike Air Max Plus BR

When it comes to cult followings, there aren’t many Nike sneakers that can match up to the Air Max Plus. This BR version features ventilated materials that will keep you cool this coming spring.

Nike Air Max Plus BR Foot Locker

