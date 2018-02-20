The 5 Best Sneakers to Buy If You Can’t Get Enough of the ‘Dad Shoe’ Trend

Last week, FN broke down the best sneakers to consider if you can’t stand the “dad shoe” trend, and now we’re switching gears to look at the other side of the coin.

The trend was as prominent as ever at New York Fashion Week, with brands such as Li-Ning trying their hand at the polarizing aesthetic.

For those who just can’t seem to get their “dad shoe” fill, these options will allow you to ride the wave in style. Top choices include the latest from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line, a wallet-friendly look from Zara and more.

Don’t call them ugly — embrace the trend with these picks below.

1. Brandblack Aura

Brandblack may be best known for its basketball products, but lately, the company has been making strides in the lifestyle division, with one of its standout sneakers being the Aura.

Brandblack Aura. Brandblack

2. Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush”

After introducing the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner in 2017, Kanye West follows it up with the Adidas Yeezy 500, which has a similar bulky profile and a nondescript colorway. The first drop of the shoes sold out at retail, but you can still get them from the link below.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush.” Adidas

3. Zara Chunky Sole Sneakers

Zara’s chunky sneaker offerings are fast becoming plentiful, but it’s this style that nails the trend best. At under $100, this could be the biggest bargain on the list.

Zara Chunky Sole Sneakers. Zara

4. Stella McCartney Eclipse

Stella McCartney’s Eclipse sneaker throws subtlety out of the window for a camouflage-covered multicolor design that’s decked out in speckles and a variety of materials.

Stella McCartney Eclipse Farfetch

5. Fila Disruptor 2

If you’re looking to get in on the trend without spending an arm and a leg, the Fila Disruptor 2 nails the look for less.

Fila Disruptor 2. Urban Outfitters

