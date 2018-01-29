The Best Sneakers From the 2018 Australian Open

Swiss tennis sensation Roger Federer made history yesterday at the Australian Open by defeating Marin Čilić in the men’s singles finals. With the win, Federer became the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, putting him just behind Serena Williams’ Open Era record of 23 titles.

To pull off the record-setting victory, which marks his sixth Australian Open win, Federer wore his new Nike Air Zoom Vapor X tennis shoes ($140) in the brand’s signature Melbourne “Lava Glow” pink shade. Federer ousted Croatia’s Marin Čilić 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the finals.

Despite falling in the finals, Čilić had an impressive run, which included a win over the great Rafael Nadal of Spain. The Fila-sponsored Čilić wore a tennis shoe model that is currently unavailable to the public.

Marin Cilic wears Fila sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

On the women’s singles side, current world No. 1 Danish star Caroline Wozniacki dropped Simona Halep. Both players wore Adidas, with Wozniacki opting for the brand’s Barricade Boost model ($139.95).

Caroline Wozniacki wears the Adidas Barricade Boost. Sydney Low/CSM/Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Halep — who announced in December she will be leaving Adidas this year — wore the Defiant Bounce tennis shoes ($99.95).

Simona Halep wears the Adidas Defiant Bounce. Sydney Low/CSM/Rex Shutterstock

Rounding out the top looks is British player Kyle Edmund, who made it to the semi-finals of the men’s singles action before falling to Čilić. Edmund wore the Nike Zoom Cage 3 in “Lava Glow” pink ($130).

Kyle Edmund wears the Nike Zoom Cage 3. Mike Frey/BPI/Rex Shutterstock

