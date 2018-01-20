The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week

This week’s sneaker releases include what is arguably the biggest drop of the month in the Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 collaboration.

Other highlights include the latest evolution of Adidas’ popular AlphaBounce runner, new looks for the classic Air Foamposite One and Air Jordan 13 models and more.

Shop the week’s most noteworthy drops below.

1. Levi’s x Air Jordan 4

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 has been the talk of the sneaker world this month, and its launch was so popular, the NYPD had to shut it down. The kicks still released at dozens of stores globally, but the buzz has cause aftermarket prices to surge.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Nike

2. Adidas AlphaBounce Beyond

Adidas updates one of its signature running shoes with the AlphaBounce Beyond, which the brand says is intended for athletes who don’t specifically identify as runners but instead those who use running as a component for their wider training regimen.

Adidas AlphaBounce Beyond Adidas

3. New Balance 247 Decon

New Balance’s sporty deconstructed 247 model gets a new black and gum sole colorway, which is still available from the brand’s e-commerce site.

New Balance 247 Decon New Balance

4. Nike Air Foamposite One “Abalone”

Ahead of All-Star Weekend’s anticipated Air Foamposite One release, the groundbreaking late-’90s model takes on oily graphic print, which you can still pick up from the brand’s site.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Abalone.” Nike

5. Air Jordan 13 Retro “Olive”

The classic Air Jordan 13 adopts the color scheme of an earlier model, the Air Jordan 9, for a style that would’ve been right at home alongside the sneaker’s original releases.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Olive.” Nike

